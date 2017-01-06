Healthy Habits You Should Give Yourself Credit For

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the changes you want to make in the new year, from eating right to moving more. But if you take a step back and look at your day-to-day actions, you may realize you’re already making a lot of healthy choices. While there’s always room for improvement, if you can check off these basic habits, you’re on the right road to a healthy body and mind.

1. You walk every day. Whether it’s through the grocery store, around the block, or on a treadmill, every single step counts. Hitting the road regularly can benefit your heart, relieve stress, and burn calories. Step it up: For optimal heart health, walk briskly (at a moderate intensity) for at least 30 minutes, 5 days per week. You can even split it up into blocks of 10 or 15 minutes if that’s better for your schedule. Ready to take it up another level? Add some strength training, like this 10-minute body weight workout.

2. You make sleep a priority. If you get 7 to 9 hours of shut-eye per night, congrats -- you’re meeting the recommended amount for adults aged 18 to 60. Getting enough ZZZs helps lower your odds of developing long-term conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and depression; plus it helps you keep a healthy weight. Step it up: Wind down about an hour before bed, and place your phone in another room so you’re not tempted to scroll through social media. Studies show that the blue light from smartphone screens can mess with levels of melatonin, the sleep-inducing chemical in your brain, and may even be linked to certain kinds of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.