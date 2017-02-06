Kevin Hart Goes All In

Comic powerhouse Kevin Hart is big. Really, really big.

OK, sure, at around 5'4", he comes in a compact package. But his personality and following are huge. The megawatt comedian consistently sells out football stadiums and arenas. He's a box-office smash, with films like Get Hard, Ride Along, and The Secret Lives of Pets grossing more than $3.5 billion. He has 105.9 million -- million! -- social media followers. His new memoir, I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons, climbed to the top of Barnes & Noble's bestseller list 4 months ahead of its June 6 release.

This is no accident. When Hart takes on a challenge, he goes full throttle. With mottos like "The sky's the limit" and "No days off," no one should be surprised he's skyrocketed into the stratosphere.

"Always putting forth the best effort possible is what my life is about," says Hart, 37. "I'm pure proof that quitting is not a choice. This is my lifestyle -- always wanting to improve, always wanting to do more and get better."

Moving Nonstop

Hart employs this philosophy in just about every corner of his life, including his health. His fitness regimen is serious business. Whether it's running, boxing, CrossFit, core work, or weight lifting, he's all in -- typically 7 days a week, with only 1 to 2 days off per month.

When he's shooting a movie -- like Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, out this month, or Untouchable, which he recently filmed with actor Bryan Cranston -- he doesn't let up. "I treat it like boot camp," he says. "I work out in the morning, and I'll work out on my lunch break in my gym trailer." That's right, his gym trailer. Most Hollywood A-listers have a mobile dressing room, or trailer. But Hart also sets up a temporary gym.

"I'm pretty much nonstop," he admits. "But my days don't feel right if I don't feel like I've put the most into it, into building me and working on me as much as possible."

Hart puts more time in than most. Fewer than 5% of Americans get 30 minutes of exercise five days a week, the official recommendation. Exercise is key for warding off conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and stroke; recent studies suggest it may also improve memory and slow cognitive decline.