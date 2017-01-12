Medical mistakes are the stuff of nightmares: operating on the wrong limb; bad drug reactions; instruments left behind. But they’re all too often an unfortunate reality. Reports suggest more than 250,000 people die per year due to medical errors, while millions more are harmed by drug-related mistakes.

One Californian went through this horror firsthand. In April 2014, the 54-year-old woman had surgery to remove a tumor from her uterus at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, CA. Two weeks later, she had bruising and pain in her abdomen along with vaginal bleeding. A separate surgeon reportedly told her it was part of the healing process.

But at her 6-week visit, she complained of more pain. It was then that a bulb syringe was discovered in her abdomen, and she had surgery to remove it.

Now, the California Department of Public Health has fined the hospital $28,500 for the mistake. In a statement, Marian Regional Medical Center said, “This was an isolated incident which occurred in 2014. Since then, procedural changes put in place have been successful and no other patient has experienced this complication.”

Still, the idea that something like this could happen is a terrifying thought for anyone who’s ever been -- or will ever be -- on the operating table.