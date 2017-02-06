Skip to content
    10 Questions for Selenis Leyva

    WebMD Magazine - Feature
    Reviewed by Michael W. Smith, MD

    1. Season five of Orange Is the New Black premieres June 9. Can you give us a preview?

    I think you’ll definitely see what happens when people feel injustice. Do we stick together? Do we continue fighting the powers-that-be segregated, or do we unite?

    2. What has working on this show been like for you?

    It really has been life changing. I’ve been an actress for 20-plus years and ... I never in a million years thought that I would be part of something like this.

    3. Has working in an image-dominated industry ever affected your self-esteem?

    When I went to a performing arts high school, I was made to feel that there was something wrong with me for having curves. That brought up a lot of insecurities.

    4. You have a 14-year-old daughter. What kind of self-image message do you try to get across to her?

    I try to make sure that my daughter gets that beauty is not just when you look at yourself in the mirror and think, “Wow! I have great cheekbones.” No, beauty comes from within and we should nurture that.

    5. How has motherhood changed you?

    This industry is all about waiting for the next gig, being told you’re not good enough, being rejected. So when you have a different outlet, for me it’s the best thing that could have happened.

    6. Your sister is transgender. What was it like to watch her go through the transition?

    I saw her at such an early age -- at 17, 18 -- begin her transition, when that was not something that was talked about. And when I saw that she, even with all those obstacles, said, “I am who I am. I’m going to step out of the house today as who I was born to be” -- that to me was so courageous.

    7. What kinds of advocacy work have you done for the transgender community?

    I work with the Stonewall Community Foundation. I’ve been working with The Anti-Violence Project. I’m going to set up a tour where I’m going to visit a lot of facilities that cater to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth community.

