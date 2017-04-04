Is a New Sepsis Treatment on the Horizon?

April 4, 2017 -- The possibility of curing sepsis with a common vitamin has put one of history's greatest killers back in the spotlight.

Sepsis has been in the medical books since Hippocrates. It occurs when the body’s immune system responds to an infection with overwhelming force. That can trigger complications that can cause blood clots and other problems, leading to organ failure and death.

In the days before sterile instruments and antibiotics, sepsis was a frequent and deadly complication of wounds. But today, there are hundreds of thousands of U.S. cases each year -- and 25% to 50% of them are fatal. It’s one of the leading causes of death for people in hospitals, particularly those in intensive care. Survival often depends on an early dose of the right antibiotic and intravenous fluids, along with tests to look for signs of an infection or organ failure.

“We have simple treatments that work, but so far, none of the fancier treatments have worked,” says Jonathan Sevransky, MD, who works with critically ill patients at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

To treat sepsis, doctors have to tackle not only the underlying infection, but the complications that come from the body’s immune response, Sevransky says. In addition, there’s no simple test to identify sepsis early -- something that’s particularly dangerous for patients in intensive care, Sevransky says.

“When you look at people who die in the hospital, between one in three or even one in two will die from sepsis,” he says. “Sometimes it’s because they have so many other problems that we can’t solve all the problems and the infection, but sometimes it’s because we don’t think of it early enough.”

The problem got a new look in recent months after Virginia doctors who used a cocktail of vitamin C, corticosteroids, and vitamin B1 said it helped fight off organ failure and death in patients with sepsis. Among 47 patients who received that mix, all but four survived, the doctors reported in a recent study.