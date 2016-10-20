By Maureen Salamon

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 22, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Until Gearah Goldstein fully transitioned her gender, being female housed in a male body felt like a hunger she couldn't satisfy.

A vital part of Goldstein's transition involved multiple gender confirmation surgeries several years ago that aligned her appearance with the person she's always felt like inside.

Goldstein's experience highlights a growing trend among transgender people in the United States, who increasingly opt for various surgeries not only to alter their genitalia, but other sex-specific features, such as chest and facial contours.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reports a nearly 20 percent jump in transgender-related surgeries in the first two years of collecting data on these procedures.

"The findings highlight how important this type of corrective surgery really is," said Goldstein, 49, who lives in Chicago and works as an advocate for transgender youth.

"For me, it was absolutely required to feel like I was living in a body that correctly matched the identity I live every day," she added. "It truly was lifesaving and I never approached it as cosmetic."

More than 3,200 gender confirmation surgeries of all types were performed in 2016, the plastic surgeons' group reports. That represents a rise of nearly 20 percent from 2015.

About 1.4 million adults in the United States, or about 0.6 percent of the adult population, identify as transgender, according to a 2016 analysis by the Williams Institute at University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

Experts attribute the increase in gender confirmation surgeries to more widespread insurance coverage, as well as growing discussion and acceptance surrounding transgender people.

"With the ACA [Affordable Care Act] and some legislation that bars discrimination against transgender people, those patients are now having their surgeries covered by their insurance plans, resulting in quite an increase in numbers requesting surgery," said Dr. Debra Johnson, president of the plastic surgeons' society.

"So part of it was that [surgeries] are now covered, and there was a pent-up demand, if you will, of patients who once couldn't afford to have surgery who now can," she said.