TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke Fireworks Recalled

June 28, 2017 -- If you're planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, check to make sure they aren't TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and American Promotional Events are recalling 36,100 units of TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks because they could explode unexpectedly after being lit, causing burns and other injuries.

Three people have suffered burns from the product, American Promotional Events says, although no property damage has been reported. The product emits colored smoke when lit.

The fireworks cost about $5 and were sold in Vermont, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Ohio at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons, and other retailers in May and June.

The fireworks come in cardboard tubes that measure about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long. The product features the TNT logo and says “Red, White & Blue Smoke,” with the UPC number 027736036561 on the packaging.

People who have bought this product are urged not to use it and contact America Promotional Events for a refund. Call the company at 800-243-1189, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, or email info@tntfireworks.com.