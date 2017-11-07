By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, July 10, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Every minute of every day, three Americans call a poison control center because they've made a major mistake with their medication.

Some have taken the wrong dose. Some have double-dosed, and others have taken the wrong medicine altogether.

The result: the rate of serious mix-ups has doubled since 2000, a new study reports.

Four out of 10 mistakes involve heart medications, painkillers or hormone therapy prescriptions, including insulin. And the errors often put patients in the hospital, the study found.

"Ever more drugs for ever more diagnoses in ever more people invites ever more error and adverse reactions," said Dr. David Katz, director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center. He was not involved with the study.

The study researchers used U.S. National Poison Data System records to track errors involving prescription or over-the-counter medications taken outside a health care facility. Most of the drugs were taken at home, meaning patients, not health care professionals, made the mistakes.

The rate of serious medication errors rose from 1.09 for every 100,000 Americans in 2000 to 2.28 per 100,000 by 2012. One-third of the cases resulted in a hospital stay, the researchers said.

"Fortunately, most do not result in the serious outcomes found in this study," said lead author Nichole Hodges. She is a research scientist with the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

But Hodges said the extent of the problem may be worse than the findings suggest.

"Because this study includes only medication errors reported to poison control centers, it is an underestimate of the true number of serious medication errors in the U.S.," she said. "Unfortunately, we can't tell from the data whether serious medication errors are occurring more frequently, or whether they are simply being reported more often."

Nationwide, at least 1.5 million medication errors occur every year, with poison control centers logging them at a rate of one every 21 seconds.

The study found medication errors outside a medical facility shot up across all age ranges except one: children under age 6.