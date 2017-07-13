FAQ: What To Know About Dangerous Vibrio Bacteria

July 14, 2017 -- Public health officials are warning people with cuts, abrasions, and certain health conditions to stay out of warm saltwater and not to eat raw or undercooked seafood after four people in Alabama contracted vibriosis, an infection that is often mild but can turn deadly.

Vibriosis is caused by about a dozen different species of the Vibrio bacteria, the CDC says. The bacteria can lead to serious, even deadly, skin infections or gastrointestinal issues.

If the infection causes serous GI issues, hospitalization may be needed. If it causes a severe skin infection, it can turn into a condition known as necrotizing fasciitis, popularly called ''flesh-eating bacteria," and even require amputation.

Contrary to some news reports, however, the four cases in Alabama, while verified to be caused by the Vibrio bacteria, were not classified as ''flesh-eating bacteria'' infections, says Sherri Davidson, interim state epidemiologist for the Alabama State Department of Public Health.

"It's important to point out that it’s a continuum," she says. "You can have a wound infection from vibriosis that does not always progress to be necrotizing fasciitis."

Two people had eaten raw or undercooked seafood; two had wound infections.

Taking simple steps to lessen your risk and understanding the disease's symptoms can lower the chances that you'll have a serious health problem. We turned to public health officials, infectious disease experts, and the CDC to find out more about the bacteria.