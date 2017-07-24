Popular Brand of Baked Beans Recalled

July 24, 2017 -- Bush Brothers & Company is voluntarily recalling three of its BUSH’S baked beans products.

The beans were recalled after the company found that cans could have defective side seams. It said no other products are affected.

No issues or illnesses have been reported.

The beans were sold in 28-ounce cans, and all have expiration dates of June 2019. The following products have been recalled:

BUSH’S Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans with case UPC 003940001977; case lot code BUSH’S BAKED BEAN (HIC) 001977 12 - 28 OZ 6097V BEST BY JUNE 2019; container UPC 00039400019770; and container lot code 6097S GF 6097P GF BEST BY JUN 2019

003940001977; BUSH’S BAKED BEAN (HIC) 001977 12 - 28 OZ 6097V BEST BY JUNE 2019; 00039400019770; and 6097S GF 6097P GF BEST BY JUN 2019 BUSH’S Country Style Baked Beans with case UPCs 003940091974 and 003940001974; case lot code BUSH’S BAKED BEAN (CST) 6097S GF, 6097P GF BEST BY JUN 2019; container UPC 00039400019749; and container lot code 6077S RR 6087S RR 6077P RR 6087P RR BEST BY JUN 2019

003940091974 and 003940001974; BUSH’S BAKED BEAN (CST) 6097S GF, 6097P GF BEST BY JUN 2019; 00039400019749; and 6077S RR 6087S RR 6077P RR 6087P RR BEST BY JUN 2019 BUSH’S Original Baked Beans with case UPCs 003940091614 and 003940001614; case lot code BUSH’S BAKED BEAN (ORG) 001614 12 -28 OZ 6077V BEST BY JUNE 2019; container UPC 00039400016144; and container lot code 6057S LC 6057P LC BEST BY JUN 2019

People are urged not to eat the product, even if it doesn't look or smell spoiled, and to throw it away. BUSH’S is working with retailers to remove the products from store shelves. People with questions can call BUSH’S consumer relations Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, at 800-590-3797.