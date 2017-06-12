Donor Kidneys Rejected by Centers 7 Times on Average

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 27, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A donated kidney is turned away for transplant an average of seven times before reaching the patient who finally receives it, a new study shows.

Transplant centers regularly reject kidneys based on a donor's age or perceived quality of the organ, even though these kidneys are eventually accepted and work well for people farther down the waiting list, explained lead researcher Dr. Anne Huml, a nephrologist and health disparities fellow with Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

The centers are likely being appropriately picky in selecting organs, to ensure the greatest chance of success by carefully matching each kidney to each recipient, Huml said.

"If someone's been waiting five years, why rush and take the first kidney offered when within a month they'll be offered a better kidney and their outcome will be better?" Huml said.

But such hesitation can mean that patients high on the waiting list remain on dialysis while organs that would have suited them fine pass down to others who've waited less time, said Dr. Sumit Mohan, an associate professor for medicine and epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.

"The general sense is that surgeons are less willing to take risks, so what ends up happening is there are a large number of kidneys that people say no to that end up getting transplanted way down the list," said Mohan, who co-authored an editorial accompanying the study. Both appear in the July 27 issue of the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Worse, patients rarely are told that their transplant center has passed on a donor kidney offered to them, Mohan said.

"If your surgeon says no, I don't want that kidney, you're never informed. You're not even told that's the case," Mohan said. "Patients need to be more engaged in the process and have a better understanding of what's being agreed to on their behalf."

More than 100,000 people currently are waiting for a kidney transplant in the United States, Mohan said.