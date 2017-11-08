Is Pot Linked to Blood Pressure Deaths?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 10, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Marijuana use may triple your risk of dying from high blood pressure, a new study suggests.

A review of U.S. health survey data found that marijuana users were three times more likely to die from causes related to high blood pressure (hypertension), said lead researcher Barbara Yankey.

"Prolonged marijuana use may increase the risk of hypertension [high blood pressure] mortality," she said. "It's important that recreational use of marijuana is approached with caution, because we don't have all the information."

Yankey is a doctoral student with the Georgia State University School of Public Health in Atlanta.

However, a heart doctor said the study was flawed, mainly because it relied on survey data that failed to answer key questions about the possible link between pot and high blood pressure.

"If there's any value in it [the study], it's that it is thought-provoking," said American Heart Association spokesman Dr. Willie Lawrence. He is an interventional cardiologist in Kansas City, Mo.

"It's hard to believe they've added much to our understanding, other than to suggest there may be some increase in mortality and that mortality may be related to hypertension," Lawrence said.

For the new study, the researchers tracked more than 1,200 participants in the 2005 U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which is part of an ongoing series of surveys conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Participants were asked whether they had ever used marijuana. Those who answered yes were considered marijuana users. The researchers said they established how long the participants had been using marijuana by subtracting the age they first tried pot from their current age.

The researchers then referred to a 2011 federal database on deaths to see how many participants had died and why.

Marijuana users who had died in the intervening years were three times more likely to have a cause-of-death code indicating that high blood pressure had played a part in their demise, compared with nonusers, the investigators found.