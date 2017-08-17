Plague: Scary But Rare

Aug. 17, 2017 -- Plague -- an infectious disease that killed millions of people during the Middle Ages -- is a scary illness.

But even as public health officials recently identified fleas carrying the disease in two counties in Arizona, they stressed that it is rare in this country.

The fleas in Navajo and Coconino counties tested positive for Yersinia pestis, the bacteria that causes bubonic plague.

“It’s not an epidemic. It’s just something that happens in our region because we have prairie dogs and they are a common carrier of this flea,” says Adam Wolfe, communications manager for Navajo County.

“Finding infected fleas in Arizona is not at all unusual and is usually handled by simply notifying residents of the risk,” says Thomas Skinner, a spokesman for the CDC.

The CDC says plague was first seen in the U.S. in 1900. While it is a very serious illness, it is also rare. On average, seven to 10 human cases a year are reported in the U.S., generally in rural and semirural parts of Western states like Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.

New Mexico health officials reported in June that two people were hospitalized in Santa Fe County with the plague, bringing that state’s total to three cases this year. It has had eight other cases since 2015, including one death.

“I think it's important to remember plague is a scary disease and it did take a big toll on the human population with the ‘Black Death.’ But now in the 21st century, we have effective antibiotics and diagnostic tests, so plague doesn’t have the same sense of dread in 2017 as it did in the 1400s,” says Amesh Adalja, MD, a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.