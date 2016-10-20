Zika May Not Last in Semen as Long as Thought

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Aug. 18, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Zika virus might not remain in the semen of some infected men as long as previously thought, a small study suggests.

The researchers said Zika may only be present in semen for about a month. Previous research had suggested that Zika virus can be found in semen for as long as 188 days after the onset of symptoms.

The new study included 12 men in French Guiana who had Zika virus. Four of the men never had any detectable Zika in their semen. One excreted Zika virus in his semen for at least three days. And seven had Zika-laced semen for at least a month, the researchers reported. The maximum duration of detectable Zika in semen in the study was 45 days.

"These data suggest that not all men who are symptomatically infected with Zika virus will have Zika virus RNA detectable in semen," Dr. Franck de Laval, of the Military Center for Epidemiology and Public Health in Marseille, France, and colleagues wrote.

The results also showed that Zika does replicate in the testicles or semen-producing glands, since the amount of Zika in semen was significantly different than the Zika load found in the men's blood.

"More data are needed to better inform public health recommendations," the study authors suggested.

Zika virus is most often transmitted via mosquito bite. But the virus also can be sexually transmitted, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends that men potentially exposed to Zika use condoms or abstain from sex for at least six months, to prevent a Zika-infected pregnancy resulting in neurological birth defects.

It's unlikely the CDC recommendations will change based on these findings, an infectious disease expert said.

Dr. Daniel Caplivski is director of the Travel Medicine Program and associate professor for the division of infectious diseases at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

"Unfortunately, the fundamental recommendations of public health experts regarding delaying pregnancy after Zika virus infection or exposure are unlikely to change, given the degree of uncertainty that remains from other studies in which the genetic material of the virus was detectable for longer periods of time," Caplivski said.