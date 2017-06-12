Hurricane Harvey Threats: What To Know & Do

As people are able to return to their homes, here’s what they can do to help protect their health, officials say.

With an estimated 450,000 people expected to seek some sort of disaster help as major flooding continues, assistance is pouring in from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross, and others. As of Sunday, 1,200 FEMA staff and reservists had been sent to the Gulf Coast, says Robin Smith, a FEMA spokeswoman.

Aug. 28, 2017 -- Hurricane Harvey, although downgraded to a tropical storm, is still wreaking havoc in Texas, with a crest not expected until later this week.

Threats in the Water and Air

A woman trudges through the water in Texas.

Floodwaters carry germs, so anything that's come in contact with those waters could harm your health, according to the CDC.

Exposure to bacteria and germs in floodwaters can cause diarrhea, wound infections, and conditions such as trench foot, the CDC says. Traveling through standing water can make you more likely to be exposed to hazardous chemicals. Floodwater, too, is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which can transmit disease. Use insect repellent.

Your tap water may not be safe, either. Turn to local officials or the news to see if you can drink tap water or use it for washing. If you need an alternate source:

Use bottled water if you can.

If you have access to a stove, bring water to a rolling boil for one minute. Or, you can add 1/8 teaspoon of new, unscented liquid bleach to a gallon of water and stir. Let the water sit for a half-hour before drinking it.

Use water-purifying tablets, following the maker's directions carefully.

Clothes that are exposed to floodwaters must be thoroughly cleaned. Some clothing may have to be thrown away, especially if exposed to hazardous chemicals, sewage, or fiberglass insulation.

Before using your washing machine, make sure the water supply is safe and sewer systems are running. Run the machine for a cycle with no clothes but with detergent and bleach to sanitize it. Wash clothes on the hottest setting recommended, and use bleach if fading is not an issue. Use a pine-oil disinfectant instead of bleach on colored clothing.