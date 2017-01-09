As Harvey Exits, Water, Pain, And Need Remain

Aug. 31, 2017 -- Bill Russell and his neighbors in Bay City, TX, had a decision to make: Follow authorities’ advice and evacuate their town of 20,000 south of Houston, or continue to ride out Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath.

The rising water was only one problem. Roads in and out of town were underwater. But Russell, 64, a senior nuclear operator, had another problem: He is on blood pressure and thyroid medication, and his supply had dwindled. He was down to his last daily dose before finding a refill Thursday.

In the wake of the storm, running out of medication is a common and potentially dangerous problem.

Flood waters overcome a Houston hospital and medical office.

More than 30,000 people have been forced from their homes since the storm struck, and estimates suggest as many as 13 million people in four states are directly affected.

To make the situation worse, Texas is particularly ill-suited for this kind of disaster. In the Houston area alone, there are 1.3 million people without health insurance, and 22.5% of the population lives below the poverty line.

Of course, in a disaster, having health insurance won't help much if your pharmacy is underwater.

Others who depend on lifesaving services, such as dialysis, must scramble to find help if their regular clinic is closed or underwater.

Public health officials, drug makers, private companies, and others are stepping up to help.