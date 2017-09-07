Health Concerns Linger After Hurricane Harvey

The cleanup itself can be hazardous, he says, exposing people to the dangers Harvey left behind. Being aware of the risks and taking precautions can lessen health problems.

"Going back into the flood environment has risks," says Albert Rizzo, MD, senior medical adviser for the American Lung Association.

Sept. 7, 2017 -- The hurricane has gone, but health concerns and disease risk remain for all who went through it.

Risks in the Air

People with lung conditions, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), have to be especially wary of air pollution after the storm, experts say.

"Wearing some type of protective mask might be advisable," says Rizzo, who's also section chief of pulmonary medicine for Christiana Care Health System in Newark, DE. He recommends N95 masks, which filter out 95% of fine airborne particles. "The smaller the particles [of contaminants], the more troublesome," he says.

The masks are sold at hardware, home supply, and medical supply stores. When rebuilding starts, he says, even more contaminants will be in the air. During construction, dust and fibers are likely to be released from drywall, plaster, flooring, and other sources, and they can irritate the lungs.

When the particulate count -- or amount of harmful particles in the air -- is high, coughs are common. Some people may not be able to shake that cough. After Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, local doctors dubbed patients' lingering respiratory symptoms -- including cough, runny nose, and sinus problems -- ''Katrina cough."

Although researchers debate whether people who live through hurricanes have more respiratory issues, one study of more than 1,200 children and teens found that younger people in hurricane areas are more likely to get upper and lower respiratory infections after the storm.

Keep an eye on the local air quality reports, Rizzo says, and plan to stay indoors when it's bad. Check local conditions at the EPA’s website, www.airnow.gov.

Portable devices like electric generators and cooking stoves can give off carbon monoxide, Rizzo says. The colorless, odorless gas killed 10 people after hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, according to the CDC.