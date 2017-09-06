Gun Laws Help Women With Domestic Violence Threats

By Gia Miller

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Obtaining a restraining order may not be enough to prevent domestic violence, but when state laws require the removal of firearms, risk of those violent crimes goes down, a new study says.

In states that require people with restraining orders against them to surrender their firearms, the intimate partner murder rate dropped by 10 percent. In states that don't require surrender, the rate went down less than 7 percent, the study found.

And the rate of these firearm-related crimes fell 15 percent in states that require surrender, researchers said.

But, just as laws restricting firearm surrender vary from state to state -- some have "possession" laws while others have "surrender" laws -- the protection for victims isn't always the same.

"Most of the prior research on this topic that have looked at gun laws looks just at whether states have or don't have a particular law," explained study author Dr. Michael Siegel, professor of community health sciences at Boston University School of Public Health.

"But we wanted to do a much more detailed coding of the laws so that we could get into the fine details, such as not only is there a law that prohibits firearm possession, but whether they are actually required to surrender the guns," he said.

Currently, more than 1,800 people die from domestic violence in the United States every year. About half of these homicides are committed with firearms. Approximately 85 percent of victims are women.

In 1994, a federal law barred firearm possession if someone was accused of intimate partner violence. But the federal government is limited in its ability to enforce the law. States had to develop their own laws based on these federal guidelines, the study noted.

"We found that simply passing a law saying that people who are subject to domestic violence restraining orders cannot possess a firearm really didn't have an impact on rates of intimate partner homicide," Siegel explained.

"However, if the state also required that people subject to those requirements surrender the weapons that they already have, then we found a very large and significant impact on decreasing intimate partner homicide rates," he said.