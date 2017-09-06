Major U.S. Study Will Examine Precision Medicine

A groundbreaking study that will examine the interaction between people's genes, environments and lifestyles is being launched by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The "All of Us" study will focus on precision medicine, which uses traits unique to each person to predict health and treat disease, the Associated Press reported.

If a current pilot project involving more than 2,500 people is successful, the NIH plans to open enrollment early next year for more than 1 million adults. Participants will undergo DNA tests and provide details on lifestyle factors such as sleep, exercise and diet.

The study, set to run for at least 10 years, seeks to enroll a wide variety of Americans, especially minorities who have been under-represented in scientific research, the AP reported.

"This looks at individual responses to treatment in a way we couldn't do previously with smaller studies," said NIH Director Francis Collins.

He plans to enroll in the study, saying it's a rare opportunity to be part of an important study rather than the scientist conducting research.

"I'm curious about what this might teach me about myself. I'm pretty healthy right now. I'd like to stay that way," Collins told the AP.