Doctor Salaries Show Modest Rise, Report Says

Other specialists who've gotten notable boosts in pay are plastic surgeons (+14%), physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists (+13%), oncologists (+10%), and rheumatologists and critical care specialists (+9%). Specialties earning less include general surgery (-9%), urology (-7%), otolaryngology/diabetes and endocrinology (-4%), and pathology and neurology (-2%).

Overall, 55% of doctors feel that they're fairly compensated. And for the third year in a row, doctors cited "gratitude/relationship with patients" as the most rewarding part of their job (27%), followed by "being very good at what I do/finding answers, diagnoses" (24%) and "knowing that I'm making the world a better place."

What's the most challenging part of being a physician?

Having so many rules and regulations -- 27%

Long work hours -- 16%

Dealing with difficult patients -- 15%

Having to work with an electronic health record system -- 13%

Difficulties getting fair reimbursement -- 12%

The amount of time doctors are spending on paperwork and administration has become mind-boggling. More than a third spend between 10 and 19 hours a week on paperwork. Nearly three-fourths (70%) of doctors spend more than 10 hours per week on paperwork and administrative tasks. As for time spent with individual patients, most doctors (62%) reported spending between 13 and 24 minutes with each patient (not including psychiatrists).

Despite the challenges, medicine remains a desirable profession. Overall, 77% of doctors said they would choose a career in medicine again. But only 62% would choose their specialty again. Orthopedists, plastic surgeons, radiologists, and oncologists were among the leaders in again choosing their current specialty (95%+).

The Medscape Physician Compensation Report is the most comprehensive and widely used doctor salary survey in the United States for the eighth year in a row. This year, more than 20,000 doctors in over 29 specialties responded to the Medscape compensation survey. Respondents were required to be currently practicing doctors in the United States. The data were collected via online survey.