Mary Adams, a 13-year-old from Orange County, CA, has always struggled in school. She’s shy, quiet, and often daydreams in class. Whether doing math homework or reading a novel, she needs double the time of her peers. But for many years, her teachers didn’t notice she was falling behind.

“They said, ‘Mary is smart, she’ll do fine.’ But she felt stupid,” says her mom, Shelley Adams. “She was 7 at the time.” At age 9, Adams got a private evaluation for Mary. After a 3-hour test, she was diagnosed with ADHD.

Like Mary, many girls struggling with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) go unnoticed by parents, teachers, and other adults. On the surface, they may be no different from other children -- getting easily distracted or forgetting their homework. But if these symptoms last longer than 6 months, it could signal a problem.

A growing body of research suggests the number of girls with ADHD is much higher than anyone thought even 5 years ago. Experts say the disorder affects boys and girls nearly equally, but more than twice as many boys are diagnosed and treated than girls.

Why They’re Missed

Experts say the difference isn’t that ADHD is less common for girls, but that the symptoms boys show tend to be more obvious. One national study found that most parents and teachers thought the disorder was more of a problem for boys. “Teachers tend to dismiss the less obvious signs of ADHD in girls because they’re typically not disrupting class,” says Naomi Steiner, MD, a pediatrician at Boston University.

Girls with ADHD may not be hyperactive, impulsive, or disruptive, Steiner says. Instead, they tend to daydream, have trouble following instructions, and make careless mistakes on homework and tests. They may even hide their condition, or try to make up for their difficulties, because they’re too embarrassed to ask for help. And that makes identifying their ADHD harder.

Repercussions

Without a diagnosis, girls with ADHD go longer without treatment, which means they lose ground fast in school. “They might not be misbehaving but they’re performing below their capabilities, and that’s really discouraging,” Steiner says.