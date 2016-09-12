Could the 'Mediterranean' Diet Help Prevent ADHD?

MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Kids who follow a Mediterranean diet -- high in fruits, vegetables and "good" fats -- may be less likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a small study suggests.

Research on 120 children in Spain found that those with "low adherence" to the traditional Mediterranean diet were seven times more likely to have ADHD.

In general, kids with ADHD ate fewer fruits, vegetables and fatty fish -- and more junk food and fast food, according to the study findings.

However, the findings point only to a correlation and not a cause-and-effect link between the Mediterranean diet and ADHD, said experts who were not involved in the study.

No one knows whether the diet can actually ward off the attention and behavior problems associated with ADHD.

"One possibility is that kids with ADHD make less-healthy food choices," said Richard Gallagher.

Still, the findings do seem to mesh with some past research, said Gallagher, an associate professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at NYU Langone Child Study Center in New York City.

Studies have hinted that omega-3 fatty acids can help lessen ADHD symptoms. And the Mediterranean diet tends to be high in those fats, which are largely derived from oily fish such as salmon, mackerel and tuna.

And regardless of whether the diet affects ADHD, it's still a generally healthy one that parents can encourage, Gallagher said.

"This is the type of diet that's recommended for everyone, for their overall health," he pointed out.

The traditional Mediterranean diet is typically rich in fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, and healthy fats from foods like olive oil and nuts. It also favors fish and poultry over red meat.

In the United States, roughly 11 percent of kids ages 4 to 17 have been diagnosed with ADHD, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many parents want to know whether diet changes can help ease ADHD symptoms, Gallagher said.

But research on the topic has not produced many solid answers.

In the 1970s, Gallagher noted, the so-called Feingold diet came into vogue. It advised parents to rid their child's diet of artificial dyes and preservatives, plus some fruits and vegetables.