Kids With ADHD Make 6.1M Doctor Visits a Year: CDC

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Kids with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder account for more than 6 million physician office visits a year in the United States, say U.S. health officials.

An average 6.1 million trips to a doctor, pediatrician or psychiatrist by children aged 4 to 17 in 2013 involved treatment for diagnosed ADHD, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number represents 6 percent of all kids' visits to the doctor in 2013, said senior author Jill Ashman. She is a statistician with CDC's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

The percentage has increased from a decade earlier, when 4 percent of physician visits were related to ADHD treatment, she said.

"It has increased," Ashman said. "It went from 4 million to 6 million visits per year."

ADHD is characterized by inattention, overactivity and impulsivity that can interfere with learning and relationships. In most children, recommended treatment includes a combination of parent/teacher training, and medication for the child, according to the CDC.

The new study found that eight out of 10 doctor visits for ADHD wound up with a prescription for a central nervous system stimulant drug, the most commonly prescribed medications for the disorder. Ritalin (methylphenidate), Focalin (dexmethylphenidate) and Adderall (amphetamine /dextroamphetamine) are in this class of medication.

However, these numbers do not reflect either the number of kids diagnosed with ADHD or the number on an ADHD drug, Ashman and child psychiatrists noted.

The study was intended to assess the amount of child health care directed to ADHD, and does not speak to whether the disorder is being overtreated or undertreated, Ashman said.

Dr. Jeffrey Newcorn, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, said that the average 6.1 million visits could involve multiple trips by the same kids, and that could also lead to an overestimation of visits apparently linked to ADHD drug prescriptions. Newcorn is director of the ADHD and learning disorders division at the school.