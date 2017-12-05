Crash Rate Falls When People With ADHD Take Meds

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- If you have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a new study suggests you would be wise to take your medication if you want to lower your chances of getting into a car accident.

The "core symptoms" of ADHD are what boosts crash risk in the first place, explained study author Zheng Chang.

Those include "inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity," said Chang. He is a postdoctoral candidate in the department of medical epidemiology and biostatistics at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Other common ADHD-related behaviors -- such as excessive risk-taking, poor control of aggression, and substance use -- can make matters worse, he added.

But "male ADHD patients had a 38 percent lower risk of motor vehicle crashes when receiving ADHD medication," Chang said. "And female patients had a 42 percent lower risk of motor vehicle crashes when medicated."

Chang suggested the analysis, which looked at car accidents among a pool of more than 2.3 million ADHD patients, "is the first time that we could quantify the effect size in a large population sample of ADHD patients in the U.S."

CHADD, a nonprofit organization that advocates for those with ADHD, noted that ADHD medications aren't a cure, "but more like eyeglasses that help to improve vision."

More than 10 million adults in the United States struggle with the disorder, according to CHADD.

Most ADHD drugs are stimulants that help patients focus. These drugs include Ritalin, Adderall, Concerta and Vyvanse.

The ADHD patients included in the study were aged 18 and older, and had been diagnosed with the disorder at some point between 2005 and 2014.

The study patients had been identified from a national database that included information on all health insurance claims during that same timeframe. Data on more than 11,000 ADHD patients who visited an emergency department following a car crash was also reviewed.

The team first determined that, overall, ADHD patients do face a "significantly higher risk" for a car crash than men and women who do not have ADHD.