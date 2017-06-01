Does Living Near Major Roads Boost Dementia Risk?

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Want to cut your chances for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias? A new study suggests that picking a home far from major roadways might help.

The Canadian study found that people who lived relatively close to busy traffic had a slightly higher risk for dementia.

More specifically, this type of mental decline was more common among those who lived within about 160 feet of a major street, the study found. And the closer people lived to heavy traffic, the stronger the association.

The research, published Jan. 4 in The Lancet, couldn't prove cause-and-effect, only an association, the researchers stressed.

However, "our study suggests that busy roads could be a source of environmental stressors that could give rise to the onset of dementia," study author Hong Chen, with Public Health Ontario, said in a journal news release.

One neurologist who reviewed the findings said they do raise interesting questions.

"This large study brings to light a major health concern that needs to be considered," said Dr. Paul Wright. He's chair of neurology at North Shore University Hospital, in Manhasset, N.Y.

"With dementia rates on the rise and a significant public health concern, society needs to be aware of the ramifications of this study," he said. "Urban planners and policymakers need to also consider the impact of urban development on the health of its population."

In the study, Chen and his colleagues followed 6.6 million Ontarians, aged 20 to 85, from 2001 to 2012. The research team used the participants' postal codes to determine how close they lived to a main road.

The researchers also examined the residents' medical records to calculate how many developed neurological conditions such as dementia, Parkinson's disease or multiple sclerosis.

The vast majority of the participants, 95 percent, lived less than a mile from a main road. The researchers also found that half of the residents lived within about 650 feet of a busy street.

Over the course of the study, more than 243,000 people developed dementia, 31,500 developed Parkinson's disease and 9,250 people were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.