Lack of Exercise Might Invite Dementia

THURSDAY, Jan. 27, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Parking yourself in front of the TV may make you as likely to develop dementia as people genetically predisposed to the condition, a Canadian study suggests.

In a study of more than 1,600 adults aged 65 and older, those who led a sedentary life seemed to have the same risk of developing dementia as those who carried the apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene mutation, which increases the chances of developing dementia.

Conversely, people who exercised appeared to have lower odds of developing dementia than those who didn't, the five-year study found.

"Being inactive may completely negate the protective effects of a healthy set of genes," said lead researcher Jennifer Heisz, an assistant professor in the department of kinesiology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

However, the study didn't prove that lack of exercise caused dementia risk to increase. It only found an association between the two.

The APOE mutation is the strongest genetic risk factor for vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, Parkinson's disease and, especially, Alzheimer's disease, the researchers said.

People with a single APOE "allele" may have a three to four times increased risk of dementia than non-carriers, the study authors said.

How exercise may reduce the risk for dementia isn't known, Heisz said.

These study results, however, suggest that your physical activity level can influence your dementia risk as much as your genetics, Heisz said. "You can't change your genes, but you can change your lifestyle," she added.

The kind of exercise that's best isn't known, although the people who were physically active in the study reported walking three times a week, Heisz said.

"Which means you don't have to train like an Olympian to get the brain health benefits of being physically active," she said.

The report was published Jan. 10 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

Dr. Sam Gandy directs the Center for Cognitive Health at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He said the study findings aren't "really a surprise, but it is good to see it proven."