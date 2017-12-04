By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 11, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Healthy aging of the brain relies on the health of your heart and blood vessels when you're younger, a new study reports.

People with risk factors for heart disease and stroke in middle age are more likely to have elevated levels of amyloid, a sticky protein known to clump together and form plaques in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease, the researchers said.

MRI scans revealed larger deposits of amyloid in the brains of seniors who smoked, had high blood pressure, were obese, diabetic or had elevated cholesterol levels when they were middle-aged, said lead researcher Dr. Rebecca Gottesman. She's an assistant professor of neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

All of these risk factors can affect the health of a person's blood vessels, otherwise known as vascular health, leading to hardening of the arteries and other disorders.

"Amyloid is what we think, by leading hypotheses, accumulates to cause Alzheimer's disease. So this suggests that vascular risk in middle age may play a direct role in the development of Alzheimer's disease," Gottesman said.

Two or more risk factors nearly tripled a person's risk of large amyloid deposits. One risk factor alone increased the likelihood of amyloid deposits by 88 percent, the study found.

Obesity in particular stood out as a strong risk factor, on its own doubling a person's risk of elevated amyloid later in life, said Steven Austad, chair of biology of aging and the evolution of life histories at the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

"In terms of one risk factor by itself, that turned out to be the most important one, which is interesting," Austad said. "Twenty years ago obesity was not the problem that it is now, suggesting that 20 years from now things might be considerably worse."

Gottesman and her colleagues examined data from nearly 350 people whose heart health has been tracked since 1987 as part of an ongoing study. The average age of the study participants was 52 at the start of the study. Sixty percent were women, and 43 percent were black. The average follow-up time was almost 24 years.