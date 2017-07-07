Sleep Problems: A Warning Sign of Alzheimer's?

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Trouble getting enough sleep may be linked to a bigger risk of Alzheimer's disease for some people, new research suggests.

The results of the small study hint that people with a higher-than-normal risk of Alzheimer's disease who had worse sleep quality, more sleep problems and daytime sleepiness had more markers for Alzheimer's disease in their spinal fluid than those who didn't have sleep issues.

The markers found by researchers included signs of the proteins amyloid and tau, and brain cell damage and inflammation, all linked to potential Alzheimer's.

Amyloid is a protein that folds and forms plaques. Tau is a protein that forms tangles. Plaques and tangles are found in the brains of those with Alzheimer's disease and are considered a hallmark of the disease.

"This study and others in the field suggest that sleep may be a modifiable risk factor for Alzheimer's disease," said senior researcher Barbara Bendlin. She's an associate professor of medicine at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

"This will require studies that directly test whether modifying sleep has a beneficial effect on the brain," Bendlin said.

So, if you're someone who's always tossing and turning at night, does that mean you're destined to a future with Alzheimer's disease?

Not necessarily. Bendlin said these findings cannot prove that poor sleep causes Alzheimer's disease. "We found an association," she said. "But that does not mean cause and effect."

It's possible changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer's could affect sleep, as opposed to the other way around, Bendlin added.

People with markers -- signs -- of Alzheimer's in their spinal fluid aren't necessarily predestined to develop the condition either, she said.

"We found relationships between sleep and levels of proteins related to Alzheimer's disease, but the proteins that we were measuring haven't yet been shown to predict future dementia when measured in cognitively healthy people," Bendlin said.

The study included 101 people and their average age was 63. At the time of testing, all of the study volunteers had normal thinking and memory skills. But they were considered at risk for Alzheimer's either because they had a parent with the disease or they carried a gene that increases the risk for Alzheimer's called apolipoprotein E, or APOE.