Training And Meds May Help Advanced Alzheimer's

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, July 18, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- People with advanced Alzheimer's can relearn some basic skills when they receive special training along with medication, a small study suggests.

The research, which included 20 Alzheimer's patients, tested a program that combines specialized "memory coaching" with other services -- including training and support groups for family caregivers.

Researchers found that adding the program to medication -- memantine (Namenda) -- improved patients' ability to perform everyday tasks, such as dressing and bathing themselves, over six months.

While the study group was small, the results demonstrate a basic point, according to lead researcher Dr. Barry Reisberg.

"People with more-severe Alzheimer's can still learn," said Reisberg, a professor of psychiatry at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City.

As Alzheimer's progresses, Reisberg explained, people have increasing difficulty with basic care, such as dressing, bathing and using the toilet. Eventually, that worsens to the point of incontinence and total dependence on caregivers.

The new study is based on the premise that patients can be "retrained" in those basic abilities -- a notion that has gotten little attention because of the progressive nature of Alzheimer's, according to Reisberg.

"It sounds amazing, that something as basic as teaching patients how to toilet again, can be effective," he said. "But it is."

Reisberg presented study's findings Sunday at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, in London. Results presented at medical meetings are generally considered preliminary until they are published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Most of their caregiving falls on family members.

In fact, the association says, Americans provided over 18 billion hours of unpaid Alzheimer's caregiving in 2016 alone.

There is a huge need for behavioral therapies and support services to ease that burden, according to geriatrics specialist Dr. Gisele Wolf-Klein.

The goal is to not only help patients, but to offer relief to exhausted caregivers, said Wolf-Klein, who directs geriatric education for Northwell Health in Great Neck, N.Y.

There are already resources out there, including support groups for caregivers, Wolf-Klein said. There are also "adult day centers" that give Alzheimer's patients a chance to be social, and may offer services that help with symptoms.