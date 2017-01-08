Leaving 'Stroke Belt' Doesn't Lower Dementia Risk

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, July 31, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Health problems for people born in the so-called Stroke Belt of the United States also include a higher risk of developing dementia -- even if they move elsewhere, a new study suggests.

Researchers who calculated data on thousands of adults living in northern California found dementia risk was roughly 26 percent higher for those born in nine states, nearly all in the Southeast.

Blacks, in particular, were at an increased risk for dementia if they started life in: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina and West Virginia, said study author Paola Gilsanz.

"We already know that living in certain states in the U.S. is associated with poorer health outcomes," said Gilsanz, a research fellow at Kaiser Permanente Northern California division of research in Oakland.

"This study contributes to a growing body of evidence that exposures in early life contribute to brain health," Gilsanz added.

At age 65, the absolute 20-year risk for dementia among California residents born in Stroke Belt states was 30 percent compared with 22 percent among Californians not born in those states, the researchers found.

Prior research has linked the Stroke Belt states with a higher risk for high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke and mental impairment, the study authors said in background notes.

It's also known that people carry their stroke risk with them. What wasn't known was if they take their dementia risk with them, too.

"The answer appears to be yes," said Daniel Lackland, a professor of epidemiology in the neurology department at the Medical University of South Carolina.

A combination of lifestyle and genetics is likely to blame, said Lackland, who wrote an editorial accompanying the study. He pointed out that other research has linked high stroke-risk areas with elevated rates of poor birth outcomes, such as low birth weight.

It's not place of birth, per se, and people aren't doomed to mental decline if they're born in West Virginia or Alabama. Still, people from high-risk regions need to take steps to improve their health, he said. That means controlling high blood pressure and cholesterol, maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active and eating a healthy diet.