Country Legend Glen Campbell Dies From Alzheimer's

Aug. 8, 2017 -- Country music legend Glen Campbell died Tuesday, more than 6 years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease,” read an update from Campbell’s family on his Facebook page.

Campbell and his wife, Kim, revealed that he had Alzheimer’s in a June 2011 interview with People magazine. They said he had been diagnosed 6 months earlier, which would have been when he was 74, and wanted to let fans know why he might be forgetful or confused in upcoming concerts.

"Glen is still an awesome guitar player and singer," Kim Campbell told the magazine. "But if he flubs a lyric or gets confused on stage, I wouldn’t want people to think, 'What's the matter with him? Is he drunk?’ ” Campbell had had a cocaine habit and a drinking problem but eventually stopped abusing drugs and alcohol after marrying Kim.

Complications from Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., where about half a million people die each year because they have the disease. It is the only one of the top 10 causes of death in the U.S. that cannot be prevented, cured, or slowed down. Approximately 5 million Americans 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, and two-thirds of them are women.

Campbell and his family kept his illness in the public eye. They invited documentary filmmaker James Keach to follow him on his farewell tour in 2011 and 2012. The resulting documentary, Glen Campbell … I’ll Be Me, premiered last October in Nashville.