Do Fewer Dreams Mean Higher Dementia Risk?

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Seniors who spend less time each night in the dream stage of sleep may be more likely to succumb to dementia as they age, new research suggests.

Known as rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, this critical phase "occurs in intervals throughout the night, and is characterized by more dreaming and rapid eye movements," explained study author Matthew Pase. He is a senior research fellow with Swinburne University of Technology in Australia, and a visiting researcher in the department of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine.

"We found that persons experiencing less REM sleep over the course of a night displayed an increased risk of developing dementia in the future," Pase said. He noted that for every 1 percent drop in REM sleep, the seniors in his study saw their dementia and Alzheimer's disease risk go up by about 9 percent.

While prior research has pointed to this REM-dementia link, the current investigation is the first to link less REM sleep to a higher risk for developing dementia up to 18 years down the road. And that, said Pase, means that "changes in REM sleep may not simply be a consequence of dementia," but rather potentially a contributing cause.

Sleep moves through five distinct phases each night: light sleep; a pre-deep sleep preparatory phase; two subsequent stages of deep sleep; and finally REM sleep.

It is during REM -- which repeats itself several times over the course of a typical night -- that the eyes move quickly. REM is also characterized by greater brain activity, quicker breathing and pulse, and a relatively higher body temperature.

Pase's study focused on 321 men and women aged 60 and up (average age of 67) who had participated in the Framingham Heart Study (FHS) between 1995 and 1998. The FHS is a long-term study that includes residents of Framingham, Mass.

The research team first tracked the sleep cycle of the men and women over the course of a single night. All the patients were then tracked for signs of dementia for up to 19 years (12 years, on average). Ultimately, 32 participants developed dementia. Twenty-four of those people developed Alzheimer's.