1 in 3 Adults Diagnosed as Asthmatic May Not Be

TUESDAY, Jan. 17, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Many adults who've been diagnosed with asthma may not actually have the respiratory disease, a new study suggests.

Researchers in Canada said that of more than 600 adults diagnosed with asthma, one-third did not have the disease based on objective tests.

Eighty percent of those people had been taking asthma drugs. That included 35 percent who were taking medication every day, the investigators found.

Respiratory experts said the findings are worrying, considering the cost and side effects of asthma drugs.

And it's not completely clear why so many patients with an asthma diagnosis did not really have the disease.

There were some cases where people obviously had asthma when they were diagnosed, said lead researcher Dr. Shawn Aaron, a respiratory specialist at Ottawa Hospital, in Canada. But their symptoms later went into remission.

In most cases, though, it could not be determined whether the patient's asthma had gone away or been misdiagnosed from the start, Aaron said.

What was clear, he said, is that many patients were told they had asthma without any objective testing.

Almost half had been diagnosed based only on their symptoms and their doctor's evaluation.

And that's a problem, according to Aaron. He said it's "bizarre" that doctors would diagnose a chronic disease without the available objective tests.

"If someone had possible symptoms of diabetes, a doctor wouldn't say, 'Oh, you have diabetes, here's some insulin,'" Aaron said. "They would order a test of the patient's blood sugar levels."

To help diagnose asthma, doctors use a spirometer -- a device that measures how well a patient can inhale and exhale.

Aaron could not say why so many doctors may be skipping spirometry. (Primary care doctors can do it themselves, without referring patients to a specialist, he noted.)

But Aaron speculated that some doctors might not be comfortable with spirometry. "Some primary care providers may feel they don't have the expertise, or the time, to do it," he suggested.

Whatever the reasons, doctors should be testing before giving a diagnosis, according to a respiratory expert who was not involved in the study.