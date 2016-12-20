You’ve heard about the off-the-wall cravings some women get during pregnancy. The legendary midnight runs for pickles and ice cream. The sudden, overpowering longing for watermelon or chips. You might even have had them yourself.

But cravings have a flip side that fewer people know about. Once you’re pregnant, you may not crave that morning latte that’s had been getting you going every day. You may not be able to walk past your local coffee joint because you can’t stand the smell of it now.

About half of all expectant mothers end up with one or more food aversions. All of a sudden, they cannot stomach certain foods, even ones they used to love.

“People have all kinds of aversions. They’re not the same,” says Jennifer Wu, MD, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Your cup of joe tends to top the list of aversions. Other things you may no longer want are meats, eggs, and spicy or greasy foods.

If you have food aversions, chances are you have morning sickness, the nausea and vomiting that plagues some women’s mornings, afternoons, evenings, and nights, too. Aversions and morning sickness often start within a week of each other, usually during the first trimester.

While food aversions and cravings are at their peak during the first half of pregnancy, they can last the entire 9 months and even beyond. They can also go away, then come back. And they remain one of the many mysteries of pregnancy.

“Nobody really knows exactly where food aversions come from,” says Anjali Kaimal, MD, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. But as with so many things during pregnancy, the story probably starts with hormones. “HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) is what we think is the culprit,” Kaimal says.

This hormone plays many roles during pregnancy. It tends to reach its highest point during the first trimester. “HCG peaks around the 11th week of pregnancy, then starts to go down,” Kaimal says. That’s around the same time women have the most nausea and vomiting. “So it seems it’s probably all related.”