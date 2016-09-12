Pregnancy OK for Most Congenital Heart Conditions

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Women with serious congenital heart defects can usually have successful pregnancies -- but they should work closely with their doctors before, during and after pregnancy, according to new recommendations from the American Heart Association (AHA).

At one time, women born with complex heart conditions were told they could never have a baby, said Dr. Jamil Aboulhosn, a cardiologist and one of the authors of the AHA scientific statement.

But that old thinking has evolved, said Aboulhosn, who is based at University of California, Los Angeles Medical Center.

Studies in recent years have shown that when those women work with an experienced team of health care providers, they generally can have healthy pregnancies, the statement said.

The key is planning, said Mary Canobbio, a registered nurse who led the committee that crafted the new recommendations.

"Prepregnancy counseling is a must," said Canobbio, who's also a lecturer at the UCLA School of Nursing.

Ideally, she said, the topic of pregnancy should come up early -- long before a woman's actually ready to have a baby. That way, she can have an understanding of how pregnancy could affect her own health, and the health of her future child.

The risks, and the specifics of managing pregnancy, will vary from one woman to the next, Aboulhosn said.

It depends on the particular heart condition, he explained, and the woman's overall health.

"At one end of the spectrum, you may have a woman who was born with a small hole in the heart that was surgically corrected," Aboulhosn said. "And now she's in good shape, exercising, functioning well. She's likely to do just fine."

At the other end of the spectrum are the more complicated cases. Aboulhosn pointed to the example of a woman born with a large hole in the heart. She now has pulmonary hypertension (high blood pressure affecting the lung's arteries) and becomes breathless and "blue" from exertion.

"Obviously, her case is different," he said.

In general, the strains of pregnancy could raise a woman's risk of complications like heart arrhythmias or heart failure -- during or shortly after pregnancy.