Excess Pregnancy Weight, Overweight Kids?

TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Kids whose moms were overweight during pregnancy have increased odds of being overweight themselves -- but the connection may be largely genetic, a new study suggests.

The implication, researchers said, is that overweight women are unlikely to influence their kids' future weight by shedding pounds before pregnancy.

But they also stressed that more research is needed to confirm their findings.

And no one is suggesting that a woman's weight before and during pregnancy is unimportant.

There are plenty of reasons to go into pregnancy at the healthiest weight possible, said Rebecca Richmond, the lead researcher on the study.

A high body mass index (BMI) raises the risk of pregnancy complications such pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes, explained Richmond, a senior research associate at the University of Bristol in England.

Plus, she said, those extra pounds boost the odds of having an abnormally large newborn -- another risk factor for complications.

The new study, being published online Jan. 24 in PLOS Medicine, tried to address a question raised by past research: Do pregnancy pounds, in and of themselves, affect a child's weight in the long run?

Pregnancy weight does affect birth size, Richmond said. But, she added, birth weight is not "deterministic," and bigger newborns are not necessarily going to become bigger kids.

Richmond and her colleagues focused on over 6,000 mother-child pairs who were taking part in two long-term health studies. The kids' body mass index (BMI) was recorded throughout childhood and adolescence. BMI is a measure that roughly estimates body fat, using weight and height, and in children, age and sex. In general, the higher someone's BMI, the more body fat they have.

The researchers found there was a correlation between moms' pre-pregnancy BMI and kids' BMI across the age span.

But it seemed to be mostly explained by genes.

Using blood samples from mothers and their children, the researchers gave each pair a "genetic risk score." That was based on 32 gene variants that have been strongly linked to BMI in past studies.