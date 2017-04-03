MONDAY, April 3, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Kids are more likely to develop childhood epilepsy -- a seizure disorder -- if their mothers were overweight or obese early in pregnancy, a new study suggests.

The risk of epilepsy in children goes up as a mother's weight goes up -- reaching as high as 82 percent among kids of severely obese women, the researchers said.

"This means more severe grades of obesity correspond to increasingly higher risk," said study co-author Dr. Eduardo Villamor. He's a professor of epidemiology with the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

However, Dr. Steven Wolf, director of the pediatric epilepsy program at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, pointed out that the overall risk of childhood epilepsy still remains relatively low, even if a woman is overweight or obese.

It's also important to note that this study wasn't designed to conclusively show a direct cause-and-effect relationship between a pregnant woman's weight and her child's risk of epilepsy.

About 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, according to the study authors. In 60 percent of those cases, no known cause is found.

The current study included medical data for more than 1.4 million babies born in Sweden between 1997 and 2011. Of all those children, more than 7,500 kids were diagnosed with epilepsy between birth and age 16, the researchers said.

The investigators found that the odds a child would develop epilepsy corresponded to their mom's body mass index (BMI) at around 14 weeks of pregnancy. BMI is a rough estimate of body fat based on a person's height and weight.

A normal BMI is between 18.5 and 24.9. Someone between 25 and 29.9 is considered overweight. Anyone above 30 is classified as obese.

For someone who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, a BMI of 25 to 29.9 (overweight) means a weight that's between 169 and 202 pounds. A BMI of 30 or more (obesity) is a weight above 202 pounds for someone of that height, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.