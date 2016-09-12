Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets Recalled

Friday April 14, 2017--Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland's Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets are being recalled across the United States because they may contain amounts of belladonna alkaloids that are different than the amount on the label.

Belladonna poses a serious health threat to children and the effects of belladonna are unpredictable, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"There is no known safe dose or toxic dose of belladonna in children because of the many factors that affect it," the agency warns.

Standard Homeopathic Company stopped making and shipping the products in October 2016. The recall is meant to remove any remaining products from store shelves.

Consumers with the products should throw them away. If consumers have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using these products, they should contact their physician or healthcare provider.

For more information, contact Standard Homeopathic Company at 1-800-991-3376.