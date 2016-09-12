Home Birth Safe for Some, But Not All, Women

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, April 21, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Some women really want to give birth at home, but for certain moms-to-be that choice can be risky, a new study suggests.

There are women who have issues that can increase risks in pregnancy but are still likely to have good outcomes delivering at home or in a birth center. Those issues include being over 35, being overweight or having already had a vaginal birth after a cesarean delivery, the researchers said.

Not so for women with other risk factors, such as breech presentation (when the baby is coming out feet first), as well as women attempting their first vaginal birth after cesarean, who may fare worse trying to deliver outside a hospital. In fact, the study found the risk of fetal death was eight to 10 times higher for a home delivery with these risk factors.

"Families who are considering a home or birth center birth now have data to use in making decisions," said lead researcher Melissa Cheyney, a licensed midwife.

"Many pregnant women do not see one risk-free option," Cheyney said. They see two different options with some level of risk associated with each, explained Cheyney, an associate professor of medical anthropology at Oregon State University in Corvallis.

A birth center is a home-like facility within the health care system staffed by midwives and nurse-midwives, and sometimes a doctor. These centers, some within hospitals, are designed to make giving birth more natural and less medical.

"Families may be negotiating the possibility of having an intervention in a hospital setting, like a cesarean section, that they do not want or need," Cheyney said.

But they also understand that having a baby outside a hospital can be risky if an emergency occurs, she said.

"While one study cannot tell an individual which option is the best for them, this research does allow consumers to bring data to conversations that, in the past, may have been driven more by fear than information," she said.

A little more than 1 percent of all births in the United States happen at home or in a birth center, rather than in a hospital, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.