Aspirin a Day to Keep Pregnancy Problems Away?

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Something as simple as taking a low-dose aspirin every day may protect pregnant women from the life-threatening condition known as preeclampsia, new research suggests.

"Preeclampsia is one of the most serious complications of pregnancy, with a high risk of death for the mother and baby," said senior study author Dr. Kypros Nicolaides. He is a professor of fetal medicine at Kings College Hospital in London.

But he added, "This condition is, to a great extent, preventable."

The new study looked at an aspirin dose of 150 milligrams (mg) per day because some past studies with smaller daily doses of aspirin have produced conflicting results, according to Nicolaides. A baby aspirin dose is 81 milligrams.

In those studies using smaller doses, the reduction in preeclampsia risk hovered around 10 percent, he said, but the higher dose in this latest study was linked to a 62 percent reduction in risk.

Preeclampsia is a serious high blood pressure disorder. It can affect all of the organs in a woman's body, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). The exact cause of the disorder is unknown, but certain risk factors make it more likely to occur, including:

A past history of preeclampsia,

Being pregnant with more than one baby,

Having longstanding high blood pressure,

Having chronic conditions, such as type 1 or type 2 diabetes, autoimmune disease and kidney problems.

Dr. Mitchell Kramer, chairman of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Huntington Hospital in New York, said he'd add women who are severely obese and women who've had babies who had restricted growth to the list of women at high risk of preeclampsia.

ACOG already recommends that women who are at high risk of preeclampsia take a low-dose baby aspirin beginning between 12 and 28 weeks of pregnancy.

About 1,600 women completed the double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Just under 800 were randomly put into the daily aspirin group, while just over 800 were placed in the placebo group. The women came from 13 different maternity hospitals across Europe and Israel.