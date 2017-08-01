‘Forest Bathing’ Harnesses Nature to Boost Health

"Nature is forgiving and welcoming," she tells the group. "It always changes your mood, in a positive way."

Lilly Urban, a Los Angeles television editor, takes the stick. She tells the others how rapidly her mood has changed from the time she left her L.A. home that morning, traveling busy freeways to arrive on time.

Picking up a stick -- nature's microphone for the day -- Page asks who would like to share any thoughts on the experience.

August 1, 2017 -- On a recent morning in late July, Ben Page leads six hikers about a quarter-mile into the Angeles National Forest about an hour north of Los Angeles. As they walk on winding paths under maple trees and past bubbling streams, he asks them to gather in a circle, stand, and notice the sights, sounds, and smells surrounding them.

A Decades-Old Tradition

Urban was taking part in a decades-old Japanese tradition that is catching on in the U.S. called “forest bathing.” Known as shinrin-yoku, it literally means "taking in the forest atmosphere." Researchers, mostly from Japan and Korea, have shown that the practice can lead to impressive health benefits, not only lowering levels of the stress hormone cortisol, but also lowering blood pressure and boosting your immune system.

A woman takes part in a forest-bathing event in North Carolina.

"It's like a fast track to a healing process," says Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist and integrative medicine specialist at Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City, Iowa. She is medical director for the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy and is training to be a forest guide.

Amos Clifford founded the association and started training guides in 2014. He says about 15 guides finished the initial training. Now, he has trained and certified about 270 guides, including the 190 in the U.S. Guides in the U.S. are most often found in California, the Midwest around the Great Lakes, and in New England states, he says, partly due to the abundance of forestlands in those locations. He estimates about 1,000 people in the U.S. have taken part in forest therapy.

His guides have taught the process to a wide range of ages, as well as to people with autism, intellectual disabilities, major depression and other issues, and those who use wheelchairs.

Clifford says he has also trained guides in about 20 countries, including Serbia, France, Spain, Portugal, England, Ireland, Finland, Austria, New Zealand, Mexico and Vietnam.

Forest bathing works, Clifford says, because "it gives us a chance to unplug, relax, and reset, so the natural healing capacity of our body is revived."