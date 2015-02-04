Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe

    Health & Balance

    Tools & Resources

    Font Size
    A
    A
    A

    Serious Yoga Injuries Are Rare, But on the Rise

    Problems requiring ER care up about 70 percent, even more in older people, study finds

    WebMD News from HealthDay

    By Amy Norton

    HealthDay Reporter

    THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- More and more Americans have been taking up yoga in recent years -- and their rate of yoga-related injuries has also climbed, a new study finds.

    Between 2001 and 2014, almost 30,000 Americans visited the emergency department for yoga-related sprains, fractures or other injuries, according to the report.

    It's a small number compared to how many people practice yoga, researchers said, and the odds of a serious injury are low.

    However, the study found that the rate of ER-treated injuries increased over time: from about 9.5 for every 100,000 yoga participants in 2001, to 17 per 100,000 in 2014.

    Plus, the figures reflect only injuries serious enough to warrant a trip to the emergency department. There's no way to count all yoga-related injuries, which would more often be managed in doctors' offices or left untreated, according to Thomas Swain, one of the study authors.

    Still, no one is trying to scare people off their yoga mats.

    "Overall, yoga appears relatively safe," said Swain, a research assistant with the Center for Injury Sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

    Beyond that, there are potential gains, he pointed out. Studies have tied yoga to health benefits ranging from lower blood pressure, cholesterol and heart rate, to improvements in depression, anxiety and sleep problems.

    Swain's colleague on the study, Gerald McGwin, is himself a yoga practitioner.

    McGwin, who directs UAB's Center for Injury Sciences, said he started yoga on the advice of a doctor, to help with a running injury.

    What he discovered was that his "hot" yoga class was vigorous and challenging.

    And that, according to McGwin, illustrates one point for people who are looking for an appropriate yoga class: There are different styles of yoga, and it's important to know whether you're walking into an intense class packed with advanced poses, or a slower-paced, gentler class.

    Going in with the appropriate mindset is also key, McGwin said.

    As yoga becomes more mainstream, some people may approach it with the same "competitive" attitude they have in sports or other types of exercise.

    1 | 2 | 3
    Next Page >

    Today on WebMD

    woman in yoga class
    Strike a Pose
    6 health benefits of yoga.
    beautiful girl lying down of grass
    Stressed Out?
    10 relaxation techniques to try.
     
    mature woman with glass of water
    10 Health Myths Debunked
    Do you really need to drink 8 glasses of water a day?
    coffee beans in shape of mug
    Does Caffeine Have Health Benefits?
    Get the facts.
     
    Take your medication
    Slideshow
    10 Health Myths Debunked
    Hand appearing to hold the sun
    Article
    How to Be More Optimistic
     
    Hungover man
    Slideshow
    12 Myths About Hangovers
    Welcome mat and wellington boots
    Slideshow
    Clean Up the Clutter in Your Home
     
    Woman worn out on couch
    Article
    9 Ways to Stop Feeling So Tired
    Happy and sad faces
    Quiz
    Myths and Facts About Your Moods
     
    Fingertip with string tied in a bow
    Article
    Why Can't I Remember Anything?
    laughing family
    Quiz
    What Makes Us Happy?
     