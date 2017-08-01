‘Forest Bathing’ Harnesses Nature to Boost Health

August 1, 2017 -- On a recent morning in late July, Ben Page leads six hikers about a quarter-mile into the Angeles National Forest about an hour north of Los Angeles. As they walk on winding paths under maple trees and past bubbling streams, he asks them to gather in a circle, stand, and notice the sights, sounds, and smells surrounding them.

Picking up a stick -- nature's microphone for the day -- Page asks who would like to share any thoughts on the experience.

Lilly Urban, a Los Angeles television editor, takes the stick. She tells the others how rapidly her mood has changed from the time she left her L.A. home that morning, traveling busy freeways to arrive on time.

"Nature is forgiving and welcoming," she tells the group. "It always changes your mood, in a positive way."