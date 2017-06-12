Beware The Plastic Surgeon You Found on Instagram

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- If you're searching Instagram using hashtags for a good #plasticsurgeon, you may end up with a #plasticsurgerydisaster performed by a hair stylist, a barber or an ER doc offering cosmetic surgery on the side.

More than four of five top Instagram posts with plastic surgery-related hashtags come from providers who aren't eligible for membership in the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the premier professional organization for cosmetic surgery, a new study found.

About 26 percent of top Instagram posts about plastic surgery come from physicians in other specialties, such as gynecologists, dermatologists, general surgeons, family doctors, ear-nose-throat doctors, and -- in one case -- an ER doc, researchers found.

Even though they were not specially trained in plastic surgery, all these physicians marketed themselves as "cosmetic surgeons," the study showed.

Even worse, more than 5 percent of posts were from non-physicians doing plastic surgery at dentist offices, spas and hair salons.

The consequences of using a poorly trained plastic surgery provider can be much more dire than a bad tummy tuck or ugly scar, said senior researcher Dr. Clark Schierle, director of aesthetic surgery at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago.

A Georgia doctor specializing in emergency medicine faced felony murder charges last year after two patients died during botched liposuction procedures she performed at her Cobb County cosmetic surgery clinic, Schierle said. The doctor lost her license to practice medicine in Georgia, but prosecutors decided to drop the charges, a published report said.

And in August, a 31-year-old New York City mother of two died from enhancement injections to her buttocks that she received in a residential apartment building, according to a published report.

"It's kind of like the wild west out there. Cosmetic surgery is really unregulated," said Dr. Clyde Ishii, president of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. "Consumers have to understand that cosmetic surgery is real surgery, with real complications."

Schierle and his colleagues decided to investigate Instagram posts because "it is a uniquely visual social media channel, and plastic surgery is a uniquely visual medical specialty," he said.