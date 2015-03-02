Fecal Transplant Shows Promise Against Autism

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A small study suggests a novel treatment for kids with autism: Give these young patients a fresh supply of healthy gut bacteria via a fecal transplant.

After the procedure, the children experienced a 25 percent reduction in symptoms related to language, social interaction and repetitive behaviors, said study co-author James Adams, an autism researcher at Arizona State University.

Not only that, the kids also became less hyperactive, irritable and lethargic, Adams said.

"It's not a cure for autism, but in 10 weeks we were able to make a substantial dent," he said.

Many children with autism suffer from chronic gastrointestinal problems like diarrhea and constipation, often from infancy, Adams explained. That may be because they either carry harmful gut bacteria or lack many healthy strains.

"Most people have about a thousand different species of bacteria in their gut, mostly beneficial," he said. "In previous studies, we found kids with autism were missing several hundred of those species."

Earlier studies showed that powerful antibiotics can temporarily improve autism symptoms, but the symptoms returned when the drugs wore off, Adams said.

"It's not just wiping out the bad bacteria, but allowing the good bacteria to regrow so they fight off the bad bacteria," he said.

Adams and his colleagues decided to see whether giving children a brand new gut ecosystem could provide longer-term relief of autism symptoms.

Special antibiotics were given to 18 children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, to wipe out their gut bacteria, Adams said. The children also fasted for half a day and underwent a bowel cleanse.

"Then we gave them a fecal transplant of very healthy gut bacteria from very, very healthy, carefully screened donors," he said.

A laboratory purified the samples to remove nearly all waste material, leaving a "super probiotic" that was 99 percent healthy bacteria, Adams said.

The kids took high oral doses of the "super probiotic" for two days, and then lower doses daily for eight weeks, he said. They also took a stomach acid suppressant to make sure more of the bacteria made its way into their gut.