By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Parents of children with autism often try diet changes or supplements to ease symptoms of the disorder, but a new review concludes there's no solid evidence that any work.

After analyzing 19 clinical trials, researchers found little proof that dietary tactics -- from gluten-free foods to fish oil supplements -- helped children with autism spectrum disorders (ASDs).

Some studies showed positive effects, while others found nothing, the researchers said. Overall, the trials were too small and short-term to draw conclusions one way or the other.

"Even though we don't have clear evidence documenting safety and efficacy, many -- if not most -- families of children with ASDs try different diets and nutritional supplements at some point in time," said senior researcher Zachary Warren.

Parents often feel there is at least no harm in trying, according to Warren, an associate professor of pediatrics, psychiatry and special education at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

But, "that's not always a safe assumption," he said.

"For example, some nutritional supplements can actually cause harm in high doses," Warren noted.

He recommended that parents talk to their doctor before changing their child's diet or adding supplements.

Others agreed.

"It's very important for parents to consult with their child's pediatrician if they are tempted to try a dietary intervention," said Geraldine Dawson. She is director of the Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development, in Durham, N.C.

"Since kids with autism are already picky-eaters, it's critical to consider the nutritional impact of any change in the child's diet," she said.

Dawson wrote an editorial that accompanied the study, published online May 25 in the journal Pediatrics.

Thomas Frazier is chief science officer for the non-profit Autism Speaks. He also encouraged parents to talk to their child's doctor about nutrition, including supplements.

Some parents might hesitate to do that, Frazier said, because they feel their doctor will be resistant to those types of approaches. "But that may just be your perception," he noted. "I think it's important to have these conversations."