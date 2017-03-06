Baby Teeth Study Links Autism to Lead Levels

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, June 2, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- An analysis of chemicals in baby teeth suggests that exposure to lead in pregnancy or shortly after birth might make infants more vulnerable to developing autism.

At the same time, the investigators found that babies who don't get enough zinc and manganese during the same time frame may also face an increased risk for the developmental disorder.

Zinc and manganese are typically found in certain foods.

The teeth used in the study came from a pool of twins who were studied at various points in their development. The scientists determined lead, zinc and manganese levels by using lasers to map the growth rings in baby teeth.

Environmental exposures can change constantly, explained study author Dr. Manish Arora, vice chairman and division chief of environmental health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

That means that "we need to consider not only how much of a chemical someone is exposed to, but also when that exposure happens," he noted.

"We found that the environmental neuro-toxicant lead was higher in autistic children than their unaffected twin siblings, and this higher exposure started before birth. We also found that the essential elements zinc and manganese were lower in children affected by autism spectrum disorder," Arora said.

Teeth are considered a reliable "record of environmental exposure," given that they continuously develop throughout pregnancy and after birth. Tooth layers, therefore, serve as time-stamped "imprints" of chemical exposure, much like tree rings indicate growth patterns, the researchers said.

For the study, tooth analyses were conducted among 32 Swedish twin pairs, born in 1992 or later. Of these, 17 were identical twins and 15 were fraternal twins. Pairs variously included two autistic siblings, one sibling with autism, or two healthy siblings. Tooth samples were also taken from 12 children whose twin siblings did not participate.

Beyond finding a link between autism risk and varying exposure to lead and/or zinc and manganese, the team also found evidence that metal exposure in early infancy might affect autism severity when it develops.