Rest May Not Be Best for Kids After Concussion

TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- Complete rest is a cornerstone of concussion treatment, but a new study indicates that physical activity within a week of a youth's head injury may hasten recovery.

Concussed children and teens were less likely to have persistent symptoms four weeks later if they engaged in light aerobic exercise within the first seven days, according to the new research from Canada.

Under current guidelines for concussion management, pediatricians recommend a period of physical and mental rest until symptoms such as headache resolve.

The new findings "call into question the standard operating procedure where athletes have to be symptom-free before they are allowed to start exertion," said Dr. John Kuluz.

Kuluz is director of traumatic brain injury and neurorehabilitation at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami. He wasn't involved in the study.

Although the researchers found a link between early physical activity and fewer long-term symptoms, Kuluz said the study can't prove cause-and-effect.

"I'm not really going to change my practice based on this," he said. In reality, he said, a lot of doctors are already following this approach instead of advising total rest until symptoms disappear.

And no one is advising vigorousexercise, Kuluz said.

After a concussion, "I think getting up off the couch and moving, at low intensity, for short duration, one or two times a day, is important," he explained. "It helps to reduce the deconditioning."

He also added, "It has to be done on an individualized basis."

Based on the finding, study author Dr. Roger Zemek said light jogging, walking or light activity on a stationary bike probably would be OK after a concussion.

Zemek is a senior scientist and director of the clinical research unit at Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa.

Beyond expert input, he said, "there is very little evidence'' to support the advice to avoid physical activity after a concussion.

To see what effect activity might have on recovery, Zemek's team analyzed data on more than 2,400 Canadian kids, ages 5 to 17, who suffered a concussion.