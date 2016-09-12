Busy Minds May Be Better at Fighting Dementia

MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Mentally stimulating activities can protect your brain against aging, even if you're genetically predisposed toward dementia or Alzheimer's disease, a new study reports.

Activities that keep the brain busy -- using a computer, crafting, playing games and participating in social activities -- appear to lower the risk of age-related mental decline in people 70 and older, the Mayo Clinic study found.

"These kind of commonly engaged in, stimulating activities actually reduce the risk of people developing mild cognitive impairment," said co-author Dr. Ronald Petersen. He's director of the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Disease Research Center in Rochester, Minn.

The researchers found the benefits of mental stimulation even helped people who have apolipoprotein E (APOE) E4, a genetic risk factor for dementia and Alzheimer's.

For their study, Mayo researchers followed more than 1,900 mentally healthy men and women participating in the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging for four years on average. Their average age when the study began was 77.

During that period, more than 450 participants developed mild cognitive impairment -- a slight but noticeable decline in memory and thinking skills that may be the first step toward developing dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

Although the study wasn't designed to prove a cause-and-effect relationship, those who regularly engaged in certain mind-stimulating activities had a lower risk of memory and thinking troubles. For example, researchers saw this risk go down by:

30 percent with computer use,

28 percent with crafting activities,

23 percent with social activities,

22 percent with playing games.

The researchers found that people who performed these activities at least one to two times per week had less decline in memory and thinking skills than people who did these activities only two to three times per month or less, noted senior author Dr. Yonas Geda, in a Mayo news release. Geda is a psychiatrist and behavioral neurologist at Mayo Clinic's Arizona campus.

Reading books and newspapers regularly didn't seem to confer the same benefits for thinking and memory, the study suggested.

People with the APOE E4 genetic risk factor received some protection from mental decline if they engaged in computer use or social activities, the researchers added.