By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, July 10, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Young adults did not appear to sharpen their decision-making skills after using the online brain-training program Lumosity, a new study reports.

A group of study participants aged 18 to 35 who received intense Lumosity training five times a week for 10 weeks did not show any more improvement in memory and reasoning ("cognitive") skills than people who spent the same amount of time playing online video games, the researchers found.

The Lumosity trainees also did not show any reduction in impulsive or risky decision-making compared to the "control" groups, said study author Caryn Lerman. She is vice dean for strategic initiatives with the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.

"We found, contrary to our expectations, that there were no advantages for commercial cognitive training relative to the other groups in any of the outcomes we examined," Lerman said. "All groups changed in a relatively equivalent manner."

The benefits of Lumosity have been hotly debated. Last year, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission fined the program's creator, Lumos Labs, $2 million for deceptive and unfounded claims that it could help people perform better at work or school, and reduce or delay age-related decline in mental capacity.

Lumos Labs said in a statement that they supported the new study through its research network that provides qualified researchers free access to both the training program and other tools.

However, Lumos Labs pointed out that the study mainly focused on whether Lumosity training would make young adults less likely to engage in risky habits, such as smoking or overeating.

While calling this a "novel approach," the company added that "it's a giant leap to suggest this study proves cognitive training is 'no better than video games at improving brain function.'"

"There remain many open questions in the field -- how, why, and in what circumstances cognitive training is efficacious -- and so painting in such broad strokes potentially undermines this important, ongoing research area," the company said.

But the researchers noted that previous studies have shown that people with stronger reasoning abilities tend to make less-impulsive choices. Further, the set of structures in the brain most closely linked to improved decision-making have been associated with the type of brain-training provided by Lumosity, the study authors added.